Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.18). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

