HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) vs. CBIZ (NASDAQ:CBZ) Financial Analysis

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMS and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 3.98 $87.22 million $1.15 24.54 CBIZ $948.42 million 1.22 $70.71 million $1.27 16.66

HMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HMS has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 12.35% 11.47% 7.95% CBIZ 7.33% 10.74% 4.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HMS and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 7 0 2.78 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

HMS currently has a consensus price target of $36.54, suggesting a potential upside of 29.48%. Given HMS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

HMS beats CBIZ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

