HGI Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.