Head to Head Survey: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) vs. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alamos Gold 2 3 4 0 2.22

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $9.61, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 18.34 -$7.67 million $0.06 84.83 Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.65 $96.10 million $0.20 40.60

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alamos Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Alamos Gold 9.52% 3.85% 3.03%

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Maverix Metals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.