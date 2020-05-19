Head-To-Head Review: TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) vs. Windstream (NYSE:WINMQ)

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Windstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.28 $917.85 million $1.03 10.84 Windstream $5.12 billion 0.00 -$3.09 billion N/A N/A

TIM Participacoes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windstream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TIM Participacoes and Windstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 0 3 3 0 2.50 Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 129.41%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Windstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 20.66% 8.88% 5.01% Windstream -17.18% N/A -4.15%

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Windstream on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

