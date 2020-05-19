Head-To-Head Review: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) versus New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Outfront Media pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outfront Media and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 2 4 0 2.67 New Residential Investment 0 2 5 0 2.71

Outfront Media currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.29%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.23%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 7.80% 12.61% 2.53% New Residential Investment -67.84% 14.08% 2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.16 $140.10 million $2.33 6.14 New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 1.44 $563.30 million $2.17 2.82

New Residential Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outfront Media. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Outfront Media on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

