Head-To-Head Review: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) vs. Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 8 7 0 2.47 Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.58%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $2.93 billion 3.40 $843.19 million $2.71 16.06 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.64 $272.34 million $2.69 8.01

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Apollo Global Management pays out 131.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 31.68% 40.34% 9.72% Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56%

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Federated Hermes on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.