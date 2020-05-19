Head-To-Head Contrast: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & RESAAS Services (NYSE:RSASF)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveRamp and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.94 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.66 RESAAS Services $480,000.00 22.95 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

