Head-To-Head Contrast: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Triangle Petroleum (NYSE:TPLM)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

2.9% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 63.31%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.23 $96.89 million $0.77 6.44 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 14.45% 14.63% 3.62% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.