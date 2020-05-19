Head to Head Contrast: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 74.28 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -42.90 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 1,962.05 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acceleron Pharma and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 1 1 11 0 2.77 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $111.85, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -182.31% -30.14% -27.01% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -44.09% -25.18%

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

