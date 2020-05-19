Head to Head Analysis: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -148.06% -59.70% -36.43% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -422.70% -93.85%

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 5.26 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -3.98 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 3.67 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -0.27

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.04%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.