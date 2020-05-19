Head-To-Head Analysis: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) vs. Etsy (OTCMKTS:ETSY)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITEX and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 3 14 0 2.72

Etsy has a consensus price target of $74.74, suggesting a potential downside of 4.40%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than ITEX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $818.38 million 11.34 $95.89 million $0.76 102.87

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Risk & Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Etsy 8.76% 18.68% 5.51%

Summary

Etsy beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

