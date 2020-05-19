HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Shares of XCUR opened at $2.43 on Friday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exicure by 41.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exicure by 41.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exicure by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

