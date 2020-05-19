Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $184,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

