Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter.

HVT.A opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

