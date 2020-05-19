Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,141,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $97,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

