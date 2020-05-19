Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,705 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,473.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,669.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

