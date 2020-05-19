Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.31.

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson bought 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.