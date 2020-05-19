HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s (HRGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $40.98 on Friday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

