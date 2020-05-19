Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

