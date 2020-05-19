Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

