Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Grupo Televisa SAB to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of TV opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after buying an additional 1,024,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 4,580,641 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

