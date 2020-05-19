Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.