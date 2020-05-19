Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.92. Grana y Montero SAA shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 18,900 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,565,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

