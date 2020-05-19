Glen Dawson Roane Buys 10,000 Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,518,400.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$27.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.52. The company has a market cap of $955.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$49.57.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

