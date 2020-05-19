GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

