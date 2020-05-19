General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,073,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,316,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

GM opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

