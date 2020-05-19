General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

