General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 65,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 495,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

