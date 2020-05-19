Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.21. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 130,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

