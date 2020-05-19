Gardiner Nancy B Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gardiner Nancy B decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Gardiner Nancy B’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,260.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

