FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.05 million.

TSE AUP opened at C$24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.21.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$86,279.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,151,900.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

