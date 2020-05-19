FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

LULU stock opened at $255.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

