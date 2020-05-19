FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.57.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

