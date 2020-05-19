FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yellow Pages Ltd Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on Y. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$9.42 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

