FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Lowered by Analyst

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE:MT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

