FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Issued By Wedbush (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.