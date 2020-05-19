FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.62. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.34.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$384.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.11 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.21%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.