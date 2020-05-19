FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

CRK opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Comstock Resources by 84.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

