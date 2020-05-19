FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Issued By B. Riley

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

