FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Innate Pharma in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

