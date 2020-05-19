Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 40,003 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.