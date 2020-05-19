FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

