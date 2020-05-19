Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($80.81) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.07 ($94.26).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.60 ($85.58) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($94.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.77 and a 200-day moving average of €67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

