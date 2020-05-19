Flowers Foods, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Flowers Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.69 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

