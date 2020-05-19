Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.41

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and traded as high as $29.00. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 575,466 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$23.30.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

