First Trust Advisors LP Sells 87,912 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.