First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.36 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 441,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Corning worth $35,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

