First Trust Advisors LP Has $33.33 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $33,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 758.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

