First Trust Advisors LP Has $33.19 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 594,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $33,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Itron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $1,145,014 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

